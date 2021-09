Although the frightening dog-snatching case involving Lady Gaga's dogwalker seems to be edging toward resolve, Ryan Fischer is asking the public for financial help. It was back in February when Fischer was walking the superstar's purebred French bulldogs before being accosted in the street and shot in the chest. Fischer attempted to save the dogs but the thieves fled the scene, leaving a screaming Fischer to fight for his life. He later endured multiple surgeries and remains on the road to recovery, and Gaga came forward to publicly thank him for his efforts.