Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

NDT - Exciting Things Happening at Fargo Public Schools - August 24

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
valleynewslive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students, teachers and staff are heading back to Fargo Public Schools on Wednesday, August 25. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi talks about the renaming of Woodrow Wilson High School to Dakota High School, installation of artificial turf at Davies High School for the 2021-22 athletic season, opening of the Explorer Academy, a program specifically designed for students in need of specialized education services, and free breakfast and lunch for all students due to USDA funding.

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fargo Public Schools#Dakota High School#Davies High School#The Explorer Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy