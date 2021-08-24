Pirates' Michael Chavis: Gets started in Pittsburgh

Chavis went 0-for-4 in his debut for the Pirates on Monday. He batted seventh and played second base. The former top prospect is looking for a fresh start in a new organization after slashing .234/.291/.413 with 25 homers in 622 plate appearances over parts of three years with Boston. Interestingly, current Pirates general manager Ben Cherington drafted the 26-year-old in the first round of the 2014 draft while serving as the Red Sox's GM. With second baseman Rodolfo Castro sent back to Double-A, Chavis figures to see playing time over the next week. The only other new face who could get his first shot at second base this year is Tucupita Marcano.