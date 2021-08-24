Cancel
MLB

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Gets started in Pittsburgh

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChavis went 0-for-4 in his debut for the Pirates on Monday. He batted seventh and played second base. The former top prospect is looking for a fresh start in a new organization after slashing .234/.291/.413 with 25 homers in 622 plate appearances over parts of three years with Boston. Interestingly, current Pirates general manager Ben Cherington drafted the 26-year-old in the first round of the 2014 draft while serving as the Red Sox's GM. With second baseman Rodolfo Castro sent back to Double-A, Chavis figures to see playing time over the next week. The only other new face who could get his first shot at second base this year is Tucupita Marcano.

Michael Chavis
Ben Cherington
#Pittsburgh#Pirates#The Red Sox#Gm#Double A
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Sports
Baseball
MLB
NESN

Michael Chavis Still Using Red Sox Bag Despite Debuting With Pirates

Michael Chavis, who was sent from the Boston Red Sox to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline, made his big-league debut with his new club on Monday. He appeared for in their game Tuesday night as well. While he’s finally rocking a Pirates uniform after starting his run with...
MLB

Pirates call up Chavis, send Castro, Park back to Minors

The Pirates have promoted infielder Michael Chavis from Triple-A Indianapolis and outfielder Anthony Alford has rejoined the team from the 10-day injured list. To make room on their roster, the Pirates have optioned infielder Rodolfo Castro to Double-A Altoona and infielder/outfielder Hoy Park has been sent to Indy. Chavis was...
MLB

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Exits with elbow discomfort

Chavis was removed from Saturday's game against the Cardinals with right elbow discomfort, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Chavis went 0-for-1 before being pulled from the contest during the fifth inning. The severity of the injury is unclear, and the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the issue.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Checking in on the Joe Musgrove Trade

January of 2021 was a busy month for the Pittsburgh Pirates, not only did they make a big deal with the Yankees, but they participated in a three-team trade that involved Joe Musgrove. This past January the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets and San Diego Padres struck a three-team trade....
MLB

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Was Traded at the Correct Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Adam Frazier days before the trade deadline, but it now looks like they dealt him at the right time. The Pittsburgh Pirates made a deal with the San Diego Padres to send infielder Adam Frazier to the Friars for a three-player player package. We all knew that Frazier was playing way over his head when the Pirates traded him, and it’s starting to show. It now looks like the Pirates traded Frazier at the right time.
MLB

Red Sox at Rays Series Preview

The Rays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in this second half, allowing them to keep a comfortable division lead despite the impossibly hot play of the Yankees. Up. Way up. As I said, the Rays have been one of the hottest teams in the league since the break, and that has been especially true in this second half of August. Tampa has won each of their last seven games, and going back even further they’ve won 11 of their last 12.
MLB

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB

Pirates' Hoy Park: Not starting Tuesday

Park is not starting Tuesday against the Dodgers. Park will get his second game off in the last three games after serving as the club's leadoff hitter in each of the seven contests prior to Sunday. Kevin Newman will man shortstop as Ben Gamel, Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco start in the outfield from left to right.
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: Underrated 2021 Draft Pick to Watch

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates got a handful of highly talented players in the MLB draft, but Jackson Glenn represents an underrated player from all their selections. The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired plenty of highly talented players in this past draft. Aside from Henry Davis, who...
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: Steven Brault Continuing His Emergence

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Starting pitcher Steven Brault #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Dating back to May 2019 Steven Brault has been...

