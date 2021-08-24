Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers release defensive lineman Josh Avery

By Zach Kruse
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGor4_0bbQJuLI00

There was another move made on the Green Bay Packers’ path to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers released defensive lineman Josh Avery on Tuesday.

Avery, an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020, originally signed with the Packers on Aug. 4. He played 14 defensive snaps over two preseason games, including five snaps against the Jets on Saturday.

The Packers have at least seven players they really like along the defensive line, making Avery expendable at this point in the process.

The Packers must make one more roster move before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
64K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#The Jets#American Football#Dl#Mattschneidman#The Green Bay Packers#The Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Matt LaFleur sounds borderline unhappy with Jordan Love

After a shaky showing in the preseason finale, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded unhappy with Jordan Love. The Green Bay Packers pushed Aaron Rodgers into a higher level of discontent by trading up for Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. The reigning league MVP has been open in his opinion that his showing last year derailed the team’s plan to replace him with Love heading into this year.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Are Keeping A Secret Before Their Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a notable roster decision a secret ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay has yet to reveal its starting offensive line for the season opener. And the Packers will be keeping that decision a secret before Week 1.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Crazy Practice Throw Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Green Bay Packers did everything they could to persuade Aaron Rodgers to re-join the team in training camp: he’s special. Rodgers looks like what we’d expect from the reigning NFL MVP. No. 12 dazzled during Thursday’s practice, completing a deep ball with pin-point accuracy. During a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Za’Darius Smith’s days in Green Bay are numbered

It is entirely possible that Za’Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy