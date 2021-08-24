Packers release defensive lineman Josh Avery

There was another move made on the Green Bay Packers’ path to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers released defensive lineman Josh Avery on Tuesday.

Avery, an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020, originally signed with the Packers on Aug. 4. He played 14 defensive snaps over two preseason games, including five snaps against the Jets on Saturday.

The Packers have at least seven players they really like along the defensive line, making Avery expendable at this point in the process.

The Packers must make one more roster move before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.