Perspective: Fear-mongering about food impacts families

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. In the past two weeks, cases have doubled indicating that the United States has now entered what people are referring to as the "fourth wave" of the pandemic (per USA Today). New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the globe as well, as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues to viciously spread. And after only a few months of minor relief, workers in the healthcare and restaurant industries who had just come up for a breath of air, are now back in the trenches. While the new wave is largely targeting those that are unvaccinated, the consequences of the "fourth wave" are wide-reaching and have other impacts outside of significant health and safety concerns.