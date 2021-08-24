Perspective: Fear-mongering about food impacts families
As many as 1 in 6 kids in the United States are living in a food insecure household. These 13 million children across the country are likely missing meals, not getting enough food when they do eat, and aren’t getting the correct nutrients. An additional 29 million adults are also facing food insecurity this year. Food insecurity causes are often attributed to things such as unemployment and poverty rates, however there is an additional factor statisticians should consider.www.agdaily.com
Comments / 0