Webster City, IA

Webster City football ranked in initial Radio Iowa poll

By Quinn Douglas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio Iowa released their initial high school football rankings on Monday for the 2021 high school football season. The only team ranked in the KQWC listening area were the Webster City Lynx, as they were ranked #4 in the newly-minted Class 4A poll. Defending Class 3A State Champion North Scott was the top-ranked team in the new Class 4A. The Lynx finished the 2020 regular season ranked #7 in Class 3A in the Radio Iowa poll.

