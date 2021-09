“Now Hiring” signs keep cropping up all over farm country—especially in the last several months as the job market shifts with more businesses reopening. Wherever you go, there are jobs to fill. I see these signs in my home state of Georgia and on farms I visit across the country. Every corner of farm country is impacted by our ongoing labor crisis, and it continues to be the leading concern I hear from farmers across the country. The crops, the soil and terrain might look different, but the story is the same: “We cannot find enough workers, and we don’t know how we’ll keep the farm going if we don’t have access to the help we need.”