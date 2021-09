– Imprivata, a digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, today announced the availability of two of its flagship digital identity solutions on Microsoft Azure. – The expansion of Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata Confirm ID to the cloud fortifies the company’s focus on advancing digital transformation efforts for healthcare organizations looking to enhance security and clinical efficiency with cloud scalability. Additionally, it builds on Imprivata’s existing collaboration with Microsoft, which include its identity governance solution for Microsoft Azure and Healthcare Seamless SSO, among others.