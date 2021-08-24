Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, MA

Experts advising travelers to get insurance this fall

By Chris Conte
NBC26
 7 days ago

These days have been busier than ever for Tony Guay, who is a travel agent with Longwood Travel in Wilmington, Massachusetts. He’s doing his best to keep up with demand and a few other things. "You gotta watch the news. You gotta watch the weather. You gotta watch each destination,...

www.nbc26.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Wilmington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Wilmington, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travelers Insurance#Travel Agent#Longwood Travel#Covid#Insurancequotes Com#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Denver Channel

CDC advises against traveling to Puerto Rico due to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) added Puerto Rico to its list of places to avoid traveling to due to COVID-19. Puerto Rico and six other destinations moved up to the highest risk level for COVID-19 on the CDC's risk assessment chart. The latest additions to the "Level 4: COVID-19...
TravelTravelPulse

Allianz Upgrades AgentMax Travel Insurance Booking Platform

Allianz Partners has launched a new group booking feature on its AgentMax Online platform for travel advisors, which will help them easily book travel insurance for groups. The company also launched a new retail marketing website to deliver information to both existing travel advisor partners and those interested in offering Allianz insurance products.
Tyler, TXKTRE

Travel expert says plan ahead for lower fares

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Travel expert and founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, Scott Keyes, joined East Texas Now with advice on how to save on booking your fall or winter vacation. He said maybe twenty years ago cheaper fares were available last minute, but now the lower prices are found...
Travelcruisehive.com

CDC Increases Travel Advisory for Two Popular Cruise Destinations

The CDC has made several changes to its travel advisories over the last few days, including the two popular cruise destinations of the Bahamas and St. Maarten. Both have now got a rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19. Both...
Travelsmartertravel.com

Travel Insurance That Covers COVID-19: 3 Important Things to Know

The number of daily travelers has doubled since last year following the CDC announcement earlier this year that vaccinated individuals are clear to fly as long as they adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines. However, with the rise of virus variants and strict testing requirements at many destinations, many people are considering buying travel insurance to protect their upcoming trips.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Kiplinger

Credit Cards Offer Travel Insurance

Just when many people thought the pandemic was over, the COVID-19 delta variant has threatened fall and winter travel plans. But if you booked a trip with a credit card that offers travel insurance, you may be able to recoup some of your costs. For example, your card may provide...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Health experts: Remain cautious when traveling this winter

Health experts are warning against winter traveling, but aren't saying "no", altogether. "In northeastern Wisconsin right now, only maybe 3 to 5% of staff beds are actually immediately available for admission of patients, regardless if they have COVID, or they don't have COVID," said Bellin Emergency Physician Dr. Bradley Burmeister.
TravelPosted by
newschain

Tips for getting the best travel insurance and medical cover right now

As essential as a passport, suitcase and sunscreen, travel insurance has always been a non-negotiable travel companion. In light of the Covid pandemic, however, a reliable policy is more valuable than ever before. Tim Riley, Managing Director at adventure-focussed insurers True Traveller says: “As the world is beginning to open...
TravelAZFamily

Travel experts debunk common travel myths for National Cheap Flight Day

“The most frequent cheap flights that we've seen lately have been to places like in the upper kind of Rocky Mountain West so think Montana, Wyoming, places like that, out to Hawaii and Alaska. I’ve actually been seeing record lows in terms of fares, and now we've been seeing a lot of more cheap flights to Europe even in the tail end of summer,” according to Scott Keyes, Founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

International travelers have insurance options to mitigate risks

These are interesting times for travelers, particularly those who want to fly internationally. There are two indicators that seem to be moving in different directions. On the one hand, barriers to travel are dropping significantly. The worldwide tourism industry is anxious to kick into high gear after 18 months of hibernation. U.S. travelers who are fully-vaccinated are welcome in Europe, Mexico and Canada, although there still are wide swaths of the globe that are off-limits to vacationers. Specific entry and testing requirements vary widely — and are subject to frequent changes.
TravelPosted by
Robb Report

65 or Older? Here Are The Best Travel Insurance Plans for Seniors

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. With more than a year of travel adventures lost, it’s time to consider how you’ll explore the world again. Whether you’re going across the country or around the world, travel insurance for seniors can provide a valuable safety net if a trip goes wrong. Here are the best senior travel insurance plans based on our ratings of two dozen travel insurance policies. All the winning travel insurance plans below include coverage for Covid...
Traveltheluxurytravelexpert.com

Why you should purchase travel insurance for your next holiday

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: Why you should purchase travel insurance for your next holiday. Because of the unprecedented pandemic-related travel restrictions, the past 18 months have been a challenging and turbulent time for travelers from around the world. But despite a worrying surge of the COVID Delta variant in several countries, demand for trips is up significantly, with many people booking luxurious holidays to far flung destinations again. Since these trips abroad often include expensive tours, hotels and flights, it’s an absolute no-brainer to buy travel insurance, so you get reimbursed for your trip costs in case something unexpected happens. As a rule, the more pre-paid, non-refundable expenses you make, the more you need travel insurance.
Posted by
Asmita Karanje

Here's Why You Should Learn About Travel Insurance

Pandemic travel insurance can help you protect your vacation. When you travel nowadays, especially to foreign countries, additional requirements might be needed. Some countries require travelers to have special insurance to help them deal with sudden illness during the pandemic. Many months ago, the standard travel insurance policy will not cover losses arising from a pandemic.
TravelMotley Fool

Planning to Travel Internationally? Prepare for Restrictions and Extra Costs

If you have an upcoming international trip planned, be aware of current restrictions and plan for extra travel costs. The demand for travel is up in 2021. And as more people get vaccinated, more people are making plans to travel abroad. But with the increased spread of the Delta variant, international travel restrictions and rules are constantly changing.
TravelWashington Post

We asked: Will travel insurance protect your trip as covid spreads?

Traveling has always come with complications, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging than ever. Our By The Way Concierge column will take your travel dilemmas to the experts to help you navigate the new normal. Want to see your question answered? Submit it here. This week we...
TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
Credits & Loansmatadornetwork.com

Is the travel insurance with your Chase Sapphire card actually any good?

The Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve offer some of the best benefits in the credit card travel insurance game today. Both Chase Sapphire cards offer a variety of well-known, and well-loved, benefits like trip cancellation and interruption insurance, delayed luggage reimbursement and rental car protection. The Chase Sapphire reserve goes a step further with protections like emergency medical and dental insurance and travel accident insurance that we’ll focus on.
Posted by
Nats World

The Best Places To Travel For The Fall Season

I am sorry Summer lovers, but Fall is right around the corner. Fall lovers, say hello to Fall 2021! The Fall season is most known for the beautiful colors, fallen leaves we all find aesthetically pleasing and the crisp air that screams pumpkin spice and apple cider. As the season begins to approach us, we may still be itching to travel outside of our city and sight-see other beautiful cities out there. With that being said, I urge you to stay as safe and sanitary as you can if you are planning to travel any time soon. Now, let me tell you some of the best places to travel to for the upcoming Fall 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy