Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

UCCS unveils new Cybersecurity Education and Research Center

By O'Dell Isaac odell.isaac@gazette.com
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Monday unveiled its cybersecurity education center, named for a local philanthropist, entrepreneur and UCCS alumnus. The Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center, made possible by a $3 million gift from the 1989 UCCS graduate, was christened in an outdoor naming and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new building on North Nevada Avenue, just south of the university’s main campus.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Education
State
Nevada State
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uccs#Colorado University#Uccs#The College Of Business#The Catalyst Campus#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy