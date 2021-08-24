UCCS unveils new Cybersecurity Education and Research Center
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Monday unveiled its cybersecurity education center, named for a local philanthropist, entrepreneur and UCCS alumnus. The Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center, made possible by a $3 million gift from the 1989 UCCS graduate, was christened in an outdoor naming and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new building on North Nevada Avenue, just south of the university’s main campus.gazette.com
