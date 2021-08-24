Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Leverage Change: Achieve Faster, Easier, Better Results

wcbe.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange is now a constant in all organizations. Is there a way to make it easier? Jake Jacobs joins Maureen to discuss his new book Leverage Change, and how leaders can use the concept of leverage to achieve faster, easier, better results related to all change work they are doing in their organizations -- at the individual, team or organizational levels. He shares practical actions leaders can take to achieve these much sought-after, but seldom accomplished, goals.

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Express#The Home Depot#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
EconomyInside Indiana Business

Looking to Achieve Business Results in 2022? Then You Need a New Strategic Plan!

For the past 18 months, your leaders and their teams have been using a “heads down,” tactical approach to getting today’s work done and done well. Now, whether back in the office or in a hybrid work environment, your people must start to flex their “mental muscles” to once again become the strategic powerhouse needed to surpass your competition. What tool is needed to realign your leaders, people, processes, and purpose to meet your customers’ evolving needs?
TechnologyTechCrunch

Taktile makes it easier to leverage machine learning in the financial industry

A few years ago, when you could read ‘machine learning’ and ‘artificial intelligence’ in every single pitch deck, some startups chose to focus on the financial industry in particular. It makes sense as banks and insurance companies gather a ton of data and know a lot of information about their customers. They could use that data to train new models and roll out machine learning applications.
SoftwareEmbedded.com

Which achieves better security: Ad hoc testing or certification?

There are various approaches to determining the security of IT systems with the aim of increasing them through suitable measures. So-called ad-hoc security testing is widely used for assessment. This means one studies the source code of a program and its documentation in order to then search specifically for weak points on the basis of this knowledge. Hackathons are a curious peculiarity. These are competitions in which an attempt is made to find weak points in a device or software. A prominent example was the hackathon, which was dedicated to the handheld Palm V from HP.
Small BusinessPosted by
GOBankingRates

How To Achieve Better Work-Life Balance

Day 18: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we’ll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career and managing debt — plus money advice for every phase of your life. Check back each day during our 31 Days of Living Richer to learn everything you need to know to set yourself up for financial success and live the richest life possible. The boundaries between work and life can grow very murky -- especially...
Technologydevops.com

The Pace of Change Requires Better Testing

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 created a pressing need to give people additional ways to do their jobs and handle the tasks of day-to-day life via mobile devices and forced the growth of app innovation at a never-before-seen rate. Thanks to new application development technologies and agile processes along with open source and embedded libraries, organizations are delivering greater functionality, faster, and for multiple devices (think web, mobile, tablet, etc.). And while a never-ending stream of new apps and updates has been great for consumers, it’s proven to be a pain point for many enterprises whose testing processes aren’t up to speed, literally and figuratively.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Macy's boosted by toy venture, better results

Macy's unveiled Thursday a plan to showcase Toys 'R' Us merchandise in its shops as the famed American department store offered a sunny 2021 forecast that sent shares soaring. As they have shuttered low-performing shops in a retail segment that has shrunk in recent years, department stores have tried to compete by unveiling more mini-stores for cosmetics and other goods.
Career Development & Advicewcbe.org

Finding Strength by Assessing Your Team – Part 2

Our discussion with Allison Duquette of CampusLogic continues, going deeper into the ways she integrated assessments in both her current sales team, selection of sales managers, and new hires. Assessment tools boost the efficacy of hiring the right candidate for the job...yet most managers still hire by "gut feeling." That’s a mistake Allison overcame, and in so doing, learned assessments can make the difference between firing someone, and figuring out where they can thrive.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
AgriculturePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Organic Demand Up and SNAP Benefits Increase

**As cooking at home spiked during the pandemic, that created a boon for organic farmers and producers. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. market for organic products jumped by more than 12% to nearly $62 billion in 2020. California accounts for 20% of America’s organic farm acreage and...
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Food prices are going to rise – and rise substantially

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to meet face to face with a number of food industry leaders (and oh how I missed these first-hand discussions during the pandemic period!). We covered a lot of ground, and the insights that I was able to glean were extremely valuable, allowing me to assess both the current key issues and what future challenges lie ahead.
Carsthekatynews.com

How long will the vehicle inventory shortage last?

We all love cars. We love shopping for cars and we love selling cars. But if you have been in the market looking for a car, the past year or so, you would definitely have been shocked. Look at the market that was at the beginning of 2020 and look at the market now. Look how vastly they differ. Why is it so bad? Why are the prices so high? Why can’t you find your favorite GMC Sierra 1500 for a reasonable price? When will everything be normal? Are used car prices high too?
Businessthepaypers.com

American Express ends support for Samsung Pay in India

American Express has announced its service will no longer be available for Samsung Pay in India with the beginning of October 1, 2021. Samsung Pay users with an AMEX card can continue using it until 30 September 2021. This makes American Express the first bank to end Samsung Pay support in India. The bank hasn’t explained why it is taking this step.
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy