Leverage Change: Achieve Faster, Easier, Better Results
Change is now a constant in all organizations. Is there a way to make it easier? Jake Jacobs joins Maureen to discuss his new book Leverage Change, and how leaders can use the concept of leverage to achieve faster, easier, better results related to all change work they are doing in their organizations -- at the individual, team or organizational levels. He shares practical actions leaders can take to achieve these much sought-after, but seldom accomplished, goals.www.wcbe.org
