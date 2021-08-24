CISD sees surge in active cases, parents urged to send kids in masks

As of Thursday, Aug. 19, Cuero ISD had 80 cases of COVID-19 between teachers and students. Those are confirmed positive cases that CISD have either a copy of results or tested themselves. Numbers do not include verbal confirmations or people choosing to quarantine. Since Aug. 2 a total case count of 99. According to CISD superintendent Micah Dyer, the case count went from 19 to 99 over about six days.