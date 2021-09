CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.- A small sinkhole has opened up on a road between Ozark and Nixa, causing the road to close for a few hours Monday afternoon. According to the city of Nixa, the sinkhole opened up next to the road on North Street between Cheyenne and Fremont. The Nixa Street Department will close the section of North St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for repairs.