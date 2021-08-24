Rapoport: Jaguars' Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury

Injuries are the absolute worst. Seeing a player get hurt at any point is downright awful and I wish we could turn the injury sliders off every year as if we were playing Madden. But unfortunately, injuries are a part of sports, and we have to adjust to the potential altered outcomes that could stem from them. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they’ll sadly be without rookie running back Travis Etienne for the entire 2021 season after he suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on season-ending injured reserve.