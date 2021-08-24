Rapoport: Jaguars' Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in Monday night's preseason game, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Etienne is undergoing further testing on Tuesday to determine how much time he will miss, but Rapoport says the initial belief is that the rookie is only dealing with a sprain. James Robinson would likely handle most of the backfield touches if Etienne misses time in the regular season, with Carlos Hyde also mixing in. Etienne only played three snaps on Monday night before leaving.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0