With the college football season ready to kickoff, Ali Gaye and the LSU Tigers are hungry to redeem themselves. After a historic championship run in 2019, the Tigers became an afterthought in 2020. With them losing multiple key players and coaches after their title season, it was expected for the Tigers to have a down year. However, it was not expected that LSU would struggle throughout the year, barely finishing the season with a 5-5 record.