Dance Expression Dancers win excellence at Dance Xplosion

“A villain is just a victim whose story hasn’t been told.” ~Chris Colfer. You have a chance to hear the story of several villains by attending the 11th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper, benefitting the Mercer Family Resource Center, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders, and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year, our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a villain theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! The arena stage will be exploding with vile dance moves by villains from across all cities. Be sure to vote for your favorite evil dance moves at https://one.bidpal.net/dancing2021/browse/donation.