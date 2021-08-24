Cancel
Theater & Dance

Dance Expression Dancers win excellence at Dance Xplosion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDance. Dance Expression Dance Arts received the Entertainment Award and Excellence in Modern Award along with numerous Extreme Platinum, Platinum Awards, and Special Awards.

Theater & Dance
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Street dance success

The Big Night Out Street Dance had the downtown area up and celebrating with food and fun on Aug. 27. Music played, people danced, and the 2021 Canby Big Night Out Street Dance proved to be the celebration everyone remembered. Cancelled in 2020, the street dance returned Aug. 27 to...
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

DreamWorks Theatricals Partners With Music Theatre International On Writers Program For Emerging Musical Theatre Artists

DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International are launching a new Writers Program, in partnership with NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, the companies announced today. The DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program will look to identify diverse teams of bookwriters, composers and lyricists with unique voices and perspectives to develop musical adaptations of popular DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the Music Theatre International catalogue. The one-year, paid program will be open to individual writers, as well as writing teams. Selected applicants will be mentored throughout by DreamWorks Theatricals execs and other industry ambassadors. The program will also provide access to industry vets and...
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Meet the dancers and the judges of this year’s Dancing with the Stars of Casper

“A villain is just a victim whose story hasn’t been told.” ~Chris Colfer. You have a chance to hear the story of several villains by attending the 11th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper, benefitting the Mercer Family Resource Center, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders, and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year, our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a villain theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! The arena stage will be exploding with vile dance moves by villains from across all cities. Be sure to vote for your favorite evil dance moves at https://one.bidpal.net/dancing2021/browse/donation.
Theater & Dancewiltonbulletin.com

Keep dancing on

TOKYO - The famed Awa Odori dance festival returned to Tokushima City from Aug. 12 to 15, after being canceled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. To prevent infections, the first three days of festivities were held in a large hall before a limited audience. On the final day, the dancers moved outside to the track of a sports stadium, where they performed their captivating choreography in perfect sync before the empty stands.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Pete belly dance studio Hip Expressions to close after 10 years

As attendance dropped off at Hip Expressions belly dance studio in St. Petersburg during the pandemic, owner Johanna Krynytzky tried everything to stay afloat. She began offering virtual classes. But it wasn’t enough to pay her monthly rent at 2033 54th Ave N., a space she’d occupied for nearly a decade. Krynytzky was prepared to tell her landlord, April Hill, that the dance studio had to leave. But then she got a better offer.
Atlanta, GAGwinnett Daily Post

ART BEAT: Aurora Theatre's 'Song and Dance' features professional Atlanta dancers and Angela Harris' choreography

“Movement is universal,” Atlanta choreographer Angela Harris said. “Movement doesn’t need words to tell a story.”. Proving this statement are eight professional Atlanta dancers who will be performing the choreography of one of Atlanta’s busiest and most prominent choreographers and teachers. The production, “Song and Dance,” will be the Aurora Theatre’s first musical offering since the pandemic interrupted their season last year.
Canton, OHIndependent

Dance on Sunday

CANTON – Canton Country Music will have a dance Sunday at the Nazir. Grotto, 1717 Sixth St. SW. Music will be provided by Along the Way Band. Doors open at 1 p.m.; music from 2-5 p.m. Admission is $3 at the door. Food and a 50/50 drawing available.
Theater & Dancetvinsider.com

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Serge Onik Dies at 33

Serge Onik, a professional dancer and choreographer who competed in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 33. The cause of death is currently unknown. Onik’s representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
MusicSlipped Disc

Musician slams pitiful orchestra fees in live festival broadcast

The Austrian rock musician Alexander Köck popped up on camera at a televised concert to denonouce the pitiful fees paid to orchestral performers by the public broadcaster ORF. At the ‘100 Years of Burgenland’ event, Alexander Köck of the Cari Cari band said: ‘I would like to thank everyone, but...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Silkroad’s Global Musician Workshop Online Performance Festival

Silkroad's Global Musician Workshop (GMW) is a performance-focused experience begun in 2015 and serving musicians of all backgrounds, styles, and instruments, where we are immersed in multiple musical languages through small ensemble collaborations led by a faculty of master musicians from around the world. Our mission is to foster a community of global-minded musicians for the 21st century and to support the development of the artistic voice of each participant.
Workoutsfargounderground.com

Beginners Belly Dance

Wanna shake your shimmy? Come join us at The Spirt Room Thursday nights from 7:15-8:15pm for beginner belly dance classes. No experience necessary. All levels welcome. Gain flexibility, Shred Calories and Improve Posture!. Email [email protected] to register or for questions. $10/Class paid in Cash/Venmo/Paypal. $10 Coin Belts/Hip Scarves available...
Theater & Dancebiltmorebeacon.com

Veterans' Stories Come to Life Through Modern Dance

A living memorial of emotionally charged, virtuosic choreography will be discharged when “PATRIOT” dancers take to the stage of the Black Box Theatre inside the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. “PATRIOT” examines the service and sacrifice of U.S. veterans, active-duty military and their...

