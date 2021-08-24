Cancel
Noveto Completes Development Of Proprietary New Chip Set To Drive Its SmartBeaming Technology

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Audio innovation specialist, Noveto, introduces its proprietary new chipset developed to drive its revolutionary SmartBeaming technology. Noveto is the first company to successfully develop SmartBeaming technology, which dynamically beams audio to outside the user’s ears, creating a first of its kind immersive 3D stereo experience, without the need for headphones and without disturbing people around you.

aithority.com

