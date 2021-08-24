Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

TBJ Intelligence: Focus on – Technology

By Cameron Snipes
Posted by 
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just about any way you slice it, information technology is still on the upswing in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Here are the trends driving the market.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

iQor’s Technology Innovation Team Designs Intelligent Virtual Assistant for Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market

Tech-enabled BPO deploys automation to reduce hold times and quickly solve customer needs by providing the ability to engage over the customers’ channel of choice. iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced that it combined its digital agents, text, and voice to automate roadside assistance for customers needing fast and effective service 24/7.
Indianapolis, INIbj.com

Major Tool and Machine acquired by Maine-based company

One of the largest and oldest manufacturers in Indianapolis has been acquired by a Maine-based company with multiple divisions in the United States and Canada, the companies announced Tuesday. Major Tool and Machine Inc.—founded in 1946 to support the commercialization of the jet engine following World War II—was purchased by...
TechnologyeWeek

Sumo Logic’s Dave Frampton on Creating a Cloud Security Strategy

I spoke with Dave Frampton, VP of Security Solutions at Sumo Logic, about the new threat surfaces that companies need to focus on protecting – and how companies can strategize for the best cloud security. Where are we now with cloud security? I think it’s been established that cloud is...
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
Softwarebizjournals

Carlyle-backed Two Six Technologies acquires intelligence tech firm

Six months after it was formed by the merger of two contractors, Two Six Technologies Inc. has made its first acquisition, purchasing Herndon technology consulting firm Trusted Concepts Inc. Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed, but it expands the Arlington-based technology contractor’s capabilities in areas like software...
Technologynaturalgasworld.com

Duke, Accenture, Microsoft team on methane detection

Harnessing AI and cloud-based analytics will provide near-real-time leak detection. North Carolina’s Duke Energy said August 23 it would team with Accenture and Microsoft to develop a new technology platform designed to measure baseline methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems. The platform will provide near-real-time data collection, which will...
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Charge Analytics goes Soracom to connect advanced IoT monitoring and control

Charge Analytics has selected Soracom to provide mission-critical cellular internet of things (IoT) connectivity, helping to meet its need to supply remote monitoring and control systems deployed in highly regulated industrial settings, such as construction, manufacturing, mining and chemical production. Charge Analytics claims to provide cost-effective and reliable turnkey platforms...
Technologycepro.com

GE and Google Partner to Create Next-Gen Smart Appliances

Now that smart homes are becoming more commonplace, many companies are trying to find the next innovation that pushes the boundaries of how consumers think of smart home technology. To that end, Google Cloud and GE Appliances (GEA) have recently entered into a multi-year partnership to try and change the way homeowners look at smart appliances.
Technologythefastmode.com

Telcos in the Smart Home: Unmet Opportunities Within the Smart Home Ecosystem Featured

In 2020, telcos successfully capitalized on the smartphone usage boom by improving network and system resilience. Despite the achievement of telcos during the pandemic, they still face a major challenge as they are too comfortable in their traditional business models of providing basic connectivity services; they are missing opportunities by not moving further down the revenue chain. Telcos will need to branch out into other areas of revenue - namely, the smart-home if they want to be competitive with larger technology companies.
TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

The future of Pervasive Computing & IoT

In this pervasive environment, the user can access any device from anywhere. Pervasive computing and its realization, known as the “Internet of Things,” entails an ever-expanding collection of connected devices that capture and share data. Purpose of Pervasive Computing. As we talk about IoT with our customers, their goal is...
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Mobile Tech Repair Companies

NerdsToGo, a leading American technology repair service company, has signed two new franchise agreements in an effort to target expansion as demand for in-home technology support continues to grow. Of course, this growing demand is directly tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed the nature of work as we know it, resulting in millions of Americans adopting a new work-from-home lifestyle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy