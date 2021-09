Despite serving only 13 percent of U.S. electricity load, electric cooperatives loom large in conversations about the U.S. energy system’s past, present and future. The initial vision for nonprofit electric co-ops dates back to the New Deal, when the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 authorized the creation of co-ops to serve rural areas bypassed by the larger electricity providers of the time. Today, 832 distribution co-ops and 63 generation and transmission (G&T) co-ops still serve most of rural America, including more than 90 percent of persistent poverty counties (counties with at least 20 percent of their population living in poverty).