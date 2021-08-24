Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Update to LSU’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – LSU President William F. Tate IV provided the following updates to campus today regarding the COVID-19 vaccination mandate:. Yesterday the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 and over, paving the way for LSU to require vaccines for students, faculty and staff. Louisiana law allows for students to opt out of vaccinations, and those who choose this route will be required to be tested for COVID on a regular basis. Students have until Sept. 10 to submit proof of their first vaccination or formally opt out via the exemption/waiver form on the LSU Student Health Center Patient Portal. Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of full vaccination. For more information, please see full message from Tate at https://www.lsu.edu/president/messages/2021/08-24-welcome-students.php.

