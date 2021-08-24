Goleta man allegedly attacks roommate with a sword

A Goleta man allegedly hit his roommate in the head with an unsharpened sword on Monday, then barricaded himself inside a home before being arrested. A caller reported an attempted murder at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Tecolote and Aguila avenues, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and located the victim, who told them his roommate had hit him in the head with an unsharpened sword, causing serious injury.