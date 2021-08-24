CinemaCon 2021: The State of the Industry & MGM/UA Presentation

The State of the Industry, MGM, and UA presentation at CinemaCon got off to a kind of a rough start. The lights went dark, and the music cut out…and nothing happened. And then nothing continued to happen because pitch blackness and silence are exactly the right metaphor for the theater industry these days. They eventually got things working, and we got our State of the Industry talk. The theater industry is not going down without a fight, and despite everything that has happened in the last year, they really are optimistic for the future. While you wouldn't expect anyone to say the benefit of streaming in front of theater owners, it does look like the hybrid release won't be the new normal. At least, not for all releases. We're going to have to see what kind of tone Warner Bros. and Universal take during their presentation. Disney peaced out entirely, so we won't hear what they have to say at all.