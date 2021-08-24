Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

CinemaCon 2021: The State of the Industry & MGM/UA Presentation

By Kaitlyn Booth
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out. Today, bright and early which is cruel considering how late dinner and drinks went last night after the Ghostbusters: Afterlife screening, we have MGM/UA and the State of the Industry presentation.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemacon#Mgm#Cinemacon#Pvod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieslrmonline.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer To Debut At CinemaCon | Barside Buzz

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to debut at CinemaCon, but not appear online? That is the latest buzz around the movie. Insider Daniel Richtman posted to social media to state the information, though the post was quickly deleted. However, as with all things online, nothing is ever truly gone. Now...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Venom 2 delays its release just a month before scheduled debut

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once again, despite plans to release in late September. The new Sony and Marvel film was initially set for release in January, but had to be pushed back because of the COIVD-19 pandemic. But amid concerns over the Delta variant and cinemas around the world still being closed or at reduced capacity, Sony Pictures has delayed release to October 15.
MoviesDen of Geek

Does Venom 2 Delay Signal Reshuffle for Other Fall Movies?

As you’ve likely heard by now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will not be opening on Sept. 24. The signs were all there when the newest Venom 2 trailer announced that the movie would be opening “this fall,” as opposed to on an exact date. And while under normal circumstances, three weeks is a minor delay in the grand scheme of things, these are not normal circumstances.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon

Spooked by the pandemic and streaming platforms, the embattled movie theater industry called on new "Ghostbusters" and "Spider-Man" films as it vowed to fight back at a major trade summit in Las Vegas Monday. Each of those studios has experimented in some form during the pandemic with using streaming platforms to launch their movies -- an ever-growing concern for big-screen movie theater chains.
MoviesSFGate

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Dances Around 'Black Widow' Lawsuit, Gets Real About Theatrical Releases

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is doubling down on his film studio’s decision to release Marvel’s “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney Plus at the same time. Speaking on a Thursday earnings call with investors, Chapek grazed the company’s ongoing salary drama with actor Scarlett Johansson. The on-screen superhero sued Disney last month, saying she was deprived of millions in compensation she would have earned if the film was given an exclusive theatrical run.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

CinemaCon: Sony Presentation Gives First-Look of Uncarted & More

CinemaCon 2021 kicked off today with a presentation from Sony Pictures. For those of you who joined me for my live blog, thank you very much. We'll be liveblogging all of the presentations this week, so be sure to watch this space for more fun. For the Sony presentation, we had an inkling that there might be a screening attached to this presentation. The first hint was the fact that they had popcorn and a bottle of water waiting for us. In previous years, that usually meant that we had some sort of long-form screening. I was leaning more toward thirty minutes of something, but we'll get to that in a moment.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Updates The Official MCU Timeline Again

You have to admire the willingness of Disney Plus to continuously alter and update the official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, when the platform doesn’t even have access to the entire franchise. Until the Sony deal kicks in, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home will remain unavailable, while The Incredible Hulk isn’t part of the content library in many major territories.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

All Of The Posters and Displays On The Floor At CinemaCon

CinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out. We got the chance to walk around the convention yesterday afternoon and got pictures of the new and old posters standees for the upcoming releases. Today, CinemaCon kicks off with a Sony Pictures presentation. We'll be sure to bring you the details as the week goes on.
MoviesCNN

Mystery 'Spider-Man' trailer has fans in a frenzy

New York (CNN Business) — How popular is Spider-Man? So popular that fans were clamoring for a movie trailer that didn't even exist. The trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — or some version of it — reportedly leaked online this weekend, sending millions of fans searching social media for any tidbits from the new movie. The film, the third installment starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, hits theaters in December.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

CinemaCon: Join Our Liveblog of the Lionsgate Presentation

CinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out. It's time for the presentation of a very interesting CinemaCon 2021, Lionsgate. They usually close out the convention, so this isn't anything new.
Movies411mania.com

CinemaCon Day 2 Recap: MGM, No Time To Die, Warner Bros., Dune, The Batman, The Matrix 4

CinemaCon 2021 continued in kind on Tuesday, August 24 with major studio presentations for MGM/United Artists Releasing and Warner Bros. Pictures, along with some major reveals and footage debuts. The classic Hollywood studio MGM actually had a nice variety of of offerings from Tuesday’s panel, plus a full action sequence from the long-awaited James Bond sequel, No Time To Die.
Traffic Accidentsbleedingcool.com

CinemaCon: MGM/UA Brings New No Time to Die Clip & Title Announcements

The State of the Industry, MGM, and UA presentation at CinemaCon got off to a kind of a rough start. The lights went dark, and the music cut out…and nothing happened. And then nothing continued to happen because pitch blackness and silence are exactly the right metaphor for the theater industry these days. They eventually got things working, and we got our State of the Industry talk. The theater industry is not going down without a fight, and despite everything that has happened in the last year, they really are optimistic for the future. While you wouldn't expect anyone to say the benefit of streaming in front of theater owners, it does look like the hybrid release won't be the new normal. At least, not for all releases. We're going to have to see what kind of tone Warner Bros. and Universal take during their presentation. Disney peaced out entirely, so we won't hear what they have to say at all.
Las Vegas, NVScreendaily

Motion Picture Association head touts industry comeback at CinemaCon

Streaming and film-going “are not in competition,” Motion Picture Association (MPA) chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin has insisted in an address to attendees at this week’s CinemaCon exhibition conference in Las Vegas. According to an advance transcript of the address, Rivkin used his State of the Industry speech, delivered alongside...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Developing Movies Exclusively For Disney Plus

Before the pandemic came along and threw a spanner in the works of the entire world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four expansion plans were crystal clear. The feature films would continue to premiere exclusively in theaters, while the episodic shows would roll out on Disney Plus. But it hasn’t been quite that straightforward.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

CinemaCon 2021: Studios & Exhibition Convene To Sort Out An Industry Teetering On Edge Of Survival

Some say CinemaCon shouldn’t even be taking place this week. That Las Vegas is a hotbed for the virus. How the whole conference should have been virtual (actually, some studio presentations were entirely filmed). That exhibition and the domestic box office aren’t even back to form yet, with the year-to-date total at $1.964 billion as of today, having just inched past the comparative running cume of 2020. That no stars or top studio brass are showing up; nor are hotel suite meetings taking place between distribution and exhibition suits. However, in the face of the most challenging time of the motion picture industry, CinemaCon will...
MoviesComicBook

Michael Keaton Was Confused By Marvel Universe While Filming Morbius

Even Michael Keaton was having trouble keeping the connections of the Marvel Movie Universe straight while filming Sony's Morbius movie. Morbius is a spin-off of Sony's current Spider-Man movie franchise with Tom Holland, which sees Jared Leto play a scientist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure his own rare blood disease and ends up becoming a living vampire. Typical. The trailer for Morbius revealed that Michael Keaton has a cameo role reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming character, Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture. The fact that a Spider-Man movie character is showing up in one of Sony's spinoffs has been a big signal to fans - but just a signal of confusion for Michael Keaton.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Warner Bros. Execs Skip Facing Theater Execs At CinemaCon, Talk ‘Tough And Controversial’ Choices Made

CinemaCon has for the first part of the week been a love letter to cinema. Panels from Sony and MGM recommitted to theatrical releases. However, there was always a question of how the Warner Bros. panel was going to go, giving that CinemaCon is a week that is all about movie theaters and Warner Bros. has for the last year distributed its movies in theaters while also making them free the same day on HBO Max. Well, the panel has come. The answer? Warner Bros. execs didn’t show up.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Showing Up At Paramount CinemaCon Presentation

Paramount may have delayed the release of their eOne family feature Clifford the Big Red Dog, but they wanted to show exhibitors they truly have the goods here with the live-action feature adaptation of the classic Scholastic kids book with a surprise screening this AM on the last day of CinemaCon. The movie was recently pushed off its Sept. 17 date due to the rising delta variant, and kids under 12 not being allowed to be vaccinated. Other studios followed suit in taking precautions with their family movies, i.e. Sony is in talks to license Hotel Transylvania 4 to Amazon, and MGM/United Artists Releasing is going theatrical day-and-date and on PVOD with The Addams Family 2 on Oct. 1. Also, the pic pulled out of its world premiere at TIFF. Paramount domestic distribution boss Chris Aronson on stage at Caesars’ Colosseum Theatre said Clifford is “scoring through the roof.” Early tracking, Deadline heard, was in the 90s. We’ll update you if Paramount sets a release date for the film.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

The Matrix Resurrections, The Batman and Dune Showcased at WB CinemaCon 2021 Presentation

During CinemaCon 2021, the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation had new footage from its upcoming films along with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews like James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, King Richard, The Matrix Resurrections, The Batman, and Dune. There was also an opening sizzle reel promoting The Flash, Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets, and more. The event was catered toward movie theater owners, and we’re hoping the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, Dune clip and The Batman BTS footage will be released publicly soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy