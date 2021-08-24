Bardock Features In Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Set
The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards inspired by the Dragon Ball Z TV special, Bardock: Father of Goku.bleedingcool.com
