Bardock Features In Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Set

Dragon Ball Super is hyping the recent release of its newest chapter with a new trailer! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intriguing new phase as not only have we seen demonstrations of just how strong the titular Granolah actually is thanks to his fight with Goku, the newest chapter of the series fully unleashed a brand new form for Vegeta. Hype to see this new form in action shot through the roof and got Vegeta trending in the days leading up to its official release, and now fans have finally seen the next crucial step in the series.