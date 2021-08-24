Cancel
Halloween Kills Michael Myers Figure Revealed By NECA

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween Kills hits theaters in a few short months, and merchandise from the film is going to start hitting hard. The main event for most collectors is the latest Michael Myers Ultimate figure from NECA, which we knew was on the way but they have finally revealed fully today. This version of Michael will feature an assortment of weaponry, a bloody mask to carry that looks just like the skeleton mask from Halloween 3, and a new head sculpt featuring a burnt mask from the end of the last film and in this one. Check it out below.

bleedingcool.com

