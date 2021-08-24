Rays ready for ‘the war’ of AL East division race

The Rays' Wander Franco celebrates a triple in the fifth inning of a July 30 game against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. The teams will meet seven more times this season. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

PHILADELPHIA — With 5½ weeks left in their season of grand expectations, the Rays say they are laser focused on winning the American League East and are ready for anything along the way.

An old-school duel down the stretch with the Yankees, culminating with what should be a pulsing final weekend series in New York. A heated three-way battle with the Yankees and Red Sox, for bragging rights that surely will be loud. Or, if the Blue Jays can play their way back into it, a wide-open four team race.

“You can sense the war now,” said rookie infielder Wander Franco via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “You’ve got to start playing hard.”

But as the Rays headed into their final 37 games Tuesday night in Philadelphia with a four-game division lead, they also would be okay taking the easy way out.

“We’re in a race against ourselves, to be honest with you,” reliever Collin McHugh said. “We’ve done a good job to this point to put ourselves in a situation where we do kind of control our own destiny. Our goal is to go out and continue to win series; if you win series, you get a really, really good shot at being in there at the end.

“We’ve got some tough teams coming up, teams that are playing well, teams that have a lot of talent. I think for us being able to go out (and) not really have to look at the scoreboard is nice. Not going down the stretch and having to worry about what other teams are doing. We want them to have to worry about us.

“We want to go out there and prove it every day that we feel like we are the best team in this division.”

Infielder Yandy Diaz said there is no “feel like” about it: “We’re the best team.”

Even if the Rays are, that doesn’t mean it will be easy. They seek to make the playoffs in three straight years for the first time in franchise history and to celebrate their first back-to-back division titles, and fourth overall in 24 seasons.

Injuries will be a factor, as the Rays just lost first baseman Ji-Man Choi. The pressure will propel some players and paralyze others.

And the competition should be intense.

All four East teams have series remaining with each other. The Rays and Red Sox play seven times in a 10-day period. The Yankees and Blue Jays battle seven times. The Rays and Jays have six games left.

“A lot of good teams in the East,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We figured that every month there was going to be a team that was really playing well and probably a team that wasn’t playing well. It just comes down to four teams beating up on each other. And it should make for a very fun month of September baseball.”

Here’s a breakdown (with all records and stats through Monday night) of how the race shapes up, with some help from fangraphs.com on strength of schedule and postseason chances:

Rays (77-48)

Current pace for wins: 100

Strength of remaining schedule: .515

Games remaining: 37 (17 home)

Vs. teams .500 or above: 21; 7 vs. Red Sox, 6 vs. Blue Jays, 3 vs. Astros, 3 vs. Yankees, 2 vs. Phillies (including Tuesday)

Vs. teams below .500: 16; 7 vs. Tigers, 3 vs. Orioles, 3 vs. Twins, 3 vs. Marlins

Theoretically toughest stretch: Final six games at Astros and Yankees

Potentially biggest series: At Yankees, Oct. 1-3

Chances to: Make playoffs, 97.3; win AL East, 59.8; win World Series, 6.8

Run differential: +150

Yankees (73-52)

Current pace for wins: 95

Strength of remaining schedule: .504

Games remaining: 37 (18 home)

Vs. teams .500 or above: 21; 7 vs. Blue Jays, 4 vs. A’s, 3 vs. Indians, 3 vs. Red Sox, 3 vs. Rays, 1 vs. Braves (Tuesday)

Vs. teams below .500: 16; 6 vs. Orioles, 3 vs. Angels, 3 vs. Mets, 3 vs. Rangers, 1 vs. Twins

Theoretically toughest stretch: Final nine games vs. Red Sox, Jays, Rays

Potentially biggest series: Vs. Rays, Oct. 1-3

Chances to: Make playoffs, 91.6; win AL East, 29.4; win World Series, 10.5

Run differential: + 47

Red Sox (71-55)

Current pace for wins: 91

Strength of remaining schedule: .492

Games remaining: 36 (17 home)

Vs. teams .500 or above: 22; 7 vs. Rays, 6 vs. Indians, 3 vs. White Sox, 3 vs. Mariners, 3 vs. Yankees

Vs. teams below .500: 14; 6 vs. Orioles, 3 vs. Twins (including Tuesday), 3 vs. Nationals, 2 vs. Mets

Theoretically toughest stretch: 10 of 13 vs. Rays and White Sox

Potentially biggest series: At Rays, Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Chances to: Make playoffs, 76.6; win AL East, 10.2; win World Series, 6.7

Run differential: +53

Blue Jays (65-58)

Current pace for wins: 86

Strength of remaining schedule: .499

Games remaining: 39 (21 home)

Vs. teams .500 or above: 19; 7 vs. Yankees, 6 vs. Rays, 3 vs. White Sox (including Tuesday), 3 vs. A’s

Vs. teams below .500: 20; 10 vs. Orioles, 7 vs. Twins, 3 vs. Tigers

Theoretically toughest stretch: 10 of 14 vs. A’s, Yankees, Rays

Potentially biggest series: At Yankees, Sept. 6-9

Chances to: Make playoffs, 12.2; win AL East, 0.5; win World Series, 0.9

Run differential: +117

