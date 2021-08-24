Cancel
Bills release five players to trim roster to 81

By Brayton J Wilson
WGR550
WGR550
 7 days ago

The Buffalo Bills have announced the release of five players on Tuesday, trimming the roster down to 81 players ahead of the league-wide deadline to get to 80 at 4 p.m. ET.

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

