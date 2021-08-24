Cancel
NFL

The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 3

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 8 days ago
SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

They spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer and the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born, with Kim Becker coming on board as host.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

*The Dak Prescott injury for the Dallas Cowboys. Is it insignificant or more serious?

*The young guns of the NFL: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance. Which one of these young quarterbacks is poised for the biggest impact this season?

*The Tim Tebow saga, was it fair?

Comments / 0

Community Policy