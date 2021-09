November 21, 1934 – August 17, 2021 (age 87) Our sweet wife, mother, grandmother, and friend returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on August 17, 2021. Hedy was the youngest of 10 children born November 21, 1934 to Anna and Ernest Stettler. She was born and raised in Logan Utah and graduated from Logan High School. On May 7, 1954 she married Ronald Dean Hooker and together they had 7 Children. They later divorced. On March 15, 1976 she married Carl A. Mallard. Hedy and Carl added twin girls to their family making their combined total 12 children in all. Carl and Helen made their home in Layton Utah.