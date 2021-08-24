Cancel
Maya And The Three Trailer: Netflix Delivers An Epic Animated Fantasy

By Chris Evangelista
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribed as "An Animated Event Told in 9 Chapters," "Maya and the Three" is a new animated miniseries from Netflix that features the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, and many more. Created and directed by "The Book of Life" filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez, "Maya and the Three" is set in a fictional fantasy world that blends Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, with modern-day Caribbean culture.

