Maya And The Three Trailer: Netflix Delivers An Epic Animated Fantasy

The new trailer for Eternals has been released. The upcoming Marvel movie stars Angelina Jolie and it releases on November 5. While May's first Eternals trailer put more emphasis on spectacular visuals than plot details, this one is heavy on the narrative. The Eternals are an ancient race of superbeings, who have watched over the Earth for thousands of years to protect them from their evil nemesis, the Deviants. It seems the return of half the world's population at the end of Avengers: Endgame has led to the Deviants' return, and so the Eternals must reconvene to stop them.