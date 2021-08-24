Cancel
Menands, NY

Happy T’Ales: Pick a pet to be on a beer label

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 9 days ago

MENANDS — One pet’s face will grace a Brown’s beer label in October.

And that pet will be the winner of the Mohawk Humane Society’s Happy T’Ales Beer Label Contest which is now underway.

Through Sept. 9, pet owners can enter for the chance to have their pet featured on label specially designed for Brown’s Brewing Company’s Joann IPA. The beer will be available for pickup in October.

All pets are eligible. Entry is $10 per pet and votes are $1 each. The pet with the most votes will receive a prize package, including framed label artwork, two four-packs of beer and party packs for the society’s Oktopurrfest event in October, with pickup meals from Brown’s.

To vote and find more contest details visit the MHHS website at gogophotocontest.com/mohawkhumane

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Amazon last mile warehouse moves forward in Colonie

COLONIE — An Amazon last-mile delivery hub off Route 9 moved through the second step of the planning process last week after about an hour-long discussion. The plan would renovate the now vacant Precision Valve Automation building on Mustang Drive to accommodate the 24-7 Amazon delivery operation. It would see some 14 tractor trailers come […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Wild Adriatic, Super 400 to play Empire State Plaza

ALBANY — Wild Adriatic is a band that has been chomping at the bit to get back in front of live audiences, and has done so as of late, but not at the frequency in which they are accustomed. Wednesday, Sept. 1, the band performs before its largest crowd in more than a year when it […]
Menands, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Five Questions: Menands Patrolman Paul “PJ” Stone

Patrolman Paul Stone, or PJ, has been a Menands police officer since December, 2014. He was hired by Sheriff Craig Apple in July of 2011. In 2015 he received a Life Saving award from the Watervliet Elks for his heroic actions pulling a young male from a fully involved vehicle fire. In 2016 he was […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Pearlpalooza is back

ALBANY — PearlPalooza, downtown Albany’s highly-anticipated annual music festival, returns for its 12th year on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12 to 6 p.m. This year’s event focuses on a predominately local lineup with headliners with national clout to close things out. It starts off with MVP Health Care’s YogaPalooza, a mass yoga gathering, and continues […]
Menands, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Menands throws a bash (w/photo gallery)

MENANDS — The annual village picnic was postponed last week because of rain, so officials decided to join up with a Community Night sponsored by the Police and Fire departments and it ended up being quite a bash. There was free hot dogs and hamburgers, like any good picnic. There was also music by the […]
Posted by
Spotlight News

RCS Library: DIY Buttons and Stickers

The library hosts DIY Buttons and Stickers on Monday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. Just in time for Back to School, you can create artwork to decorate your backpack, hoodie, binder, notebook, locker, or book covers. Not only will we have an amazing button maker, but we also have sheets of blank stickers for you to turn into your own creations. To save time you can bring pre-made artwork or pictures you want to be made into buttons (printer paper or thinner works better than thicker or glossy photo paper). Our sticker paper works best with permanent markers so please dress accordingly and note that this program is recommended for kids and teens ages 8 to 18. Registration is required, sign up via the website under “Events”.
Guilderland, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Summer Reading finale

We’re wrapping up summer reading with multiple award-winning Master Storyteller Diane Edgecomb, who will recount her favorite “Animal Tales.” From folktales about adventurous monkeys to a true tale of a neighborhood squirrel that drives everyone nuts—we’ll have tons of participatory fun with these engaging online stories about four-legged capers. This presentation will be viewable on […]
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Mask up at the library

The library is once again requiring masks for all indoor visitors ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status. This decision is based on current CDC recommendations and rising COVID-19 transmission rates in the Capital Region. Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to view a copy of the library’s phased reopening plan. We know that everyone is eager to […]
Altamont, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Renaissance Festival at Indian Ladder Farms

ALTAMONT — Indian Ladder Farms Apple Orchard was thrown back in time over the weekend for the seventh Renaissance Festival. The two-day event featured period clothing and activities, a host of entertainment and vendors and food and beverage. The annual event was canceled last year because of COVID but the crowd this year was solid, […]

