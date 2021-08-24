Cancel
Knights Orchestra Returns to the Clark

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, September 4, at 4 pm, the renowned Knights Orchestra returns to the Clark as part of its programming to highlight Norwegian culture in celebration of its Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway exhibition. A joyous celebration of nature and Norway, this free outdoor concert on the Clark’s Fernández Terrace features a new arrangement by Colin Jacobsen of traditional Norwegian folk music as well as Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite, Op. 4,” Anna Clyne’s “Within Her Arms,” and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Lark Ascending.”

