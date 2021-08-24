Knights Orchestra Returns to the Clark
On Saturday, September 4, at 4 pm, the renowned Knights Orchestra returns to the Clark as part of its programming to highlight Norwegian culture in celebration of its Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway exhibition. A joyous celebration of nature and Norway, this free outdoor concert on the Clark’s Fernández Terrace features a new arrangement by Colin Jacobsen of traditional Norwegian folk music as well as Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite, Op. 4,” Anna Clyne’s “Within Her Arms,” and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Lark Ascending.”www.berkshirefinearts.com
Comments / 0