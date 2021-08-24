Kathy Hochul is the first woman named governor of New York

Kathy Hochul is the first woman to be sworn in as governor in New York. As reported by USA Today, Hochul takes office two weeks after Cuomo announced he was stepping down. Hochul will also be the first governor to hail from outside the Metropolitan Area. “The promise I make to all New Yorkers, right here and right now: I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I’ve always done and always will,” says Hochul said at a news conference on Aug. 11.