Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia School District could soon mandate COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, staff

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

A meeting Tuesday evening is expected to determine if there will be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Philadelphia School District teachers and staff.

The board of education is meeting at 5 p.m. and is expected to vote on a vaccine mandate.

If it passes, it would require all employees and contractors who work at school facilities and property within the district to be vaccinated.

The teachers union has already said it would support a negotiated vaccine mandate.

Speaking to Action News last week, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan said he believes it'll be possible to require educators to be vaccinated.

"We believe that the best thing for all is for everyone to be vaccinated and for those young people who cannot be, we as the adults have to be the ones to do to," Jordan said.

Last week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made it clear while speaking at a back-to-school event that he'll be pushing for a mandate.

"Yeah, everybody should be vaccinated. Period. I mean, I don't know how else to say it, everybody should be vaccinated. I don't want to twist anybody's arm to do it, but we'll try to figure out a way to get people to cooperate," Kenney said.

Tuesday's meeting will be live-streamed.

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

