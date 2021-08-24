UNF Presents 2021 MedNexus Innovation Challenge for Palm Coast area high school students

Cancel
The University of North Florida, along with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, is presenting the 2021 MedNexus Innovation Challenge open to all Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia high school students. The MedNexus Innovation Challenge is a team-based entrepreneurship competition that will showcase top regional high school students tasked to pitch their solutions to Florida’s evolving healthcare needs.

