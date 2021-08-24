MS governor discusses military response to COVID-19 crisis in the state

MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 response in the state.

Reeves said U.S. military medical staff will be phased in overtime to respond to the COVID crisis.

61 hospitals are getting help with staffing including Baptist Desoto and Methodist Olive Branch.

We also found out that help is coming for hospitals in several other North Mississippi counties including Tippah, Alcorn, and Panola.

The surging delta variant has overwhelmed hospitals in the state, which has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates.

Two emergency field hospitals have been opened in the state.

A 23-person active duty team recently arrived in Jackson.

“I can not personally speak to the requests that were made by the two hospitals that were made in Desoto County but I do know we have 61 hospitals that will by the end of the week receive the help they have requested.” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Reeves said three are part of a command-and-control element, and 20 are medical personnel.

Reeves said he’s anticipating another team of active-duty Army personnel.

“My top priority...has and will always be protecting the integrity of our health care system,” Reeves said.

The military response will help alleviate the burden on civilian hospitals and health care staff.

The governor said he will not issue a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate but said 81,000 people were vaccinated this last week. The highest number yet for the state.

“I will continue to defend your own right to make your own choices about your health care,” he told citizens.

The governor also spoke about Mississippi’s income tax.

On Wednesday and Thursday, members of the state legislature will meet to discuss the state income tax.

Reeves said the tax should be eliminated to reduce the tax burden on citizens and help the state’s economy.

“I think as More and more of our fellow Mississippians will make their decisions based upon the facts and I think the facts are becoming more clear with deaths and hospitalizations we are in the midst of the pandemic that people are getting vaccinated.” Governor Tate Reeves said.

As for the field hospital requested by Desoto County, MEMA Director Stephen McRainey said that isn’t going to happen.

”What we have done is there are some empty beds in hospitals and what we have done is gotten staff to go into an environment that has oxygen that is needed and has all the services why create another hospital outside of a hospital. When that hospital is not completely utilized.” McRainey said.

