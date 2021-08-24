Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Is Solar Power A Good Fit For Bitcoin Mining?

By Jesse Willms
bitcoinmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two energy revolutions currently underway that complement one another: the revolution in human energy use, as greener or more sustainable options become a priority in the light of climate change, and the Bitcoin revolution that is driving a whole new frontier in how energy is used to create value.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Mining Equipment#Renewable Energy Industry#Res Holdings#Compass Mining#Bitcoin Magazine#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryCNET

Solar power purchase agreements, explained

If you are a homeowner and like to think sustainably, you've probably considered installing solar panels to power your home. The first thing you're likely to find is that this can be a much more complicated proposition than you might have imagined. Of course, you'll have to find the solar panels that make the most sense for you and are compatible with your home — but the challenges don't stop there.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Storing wind, solar power with silica sands

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have proposed to use silica sands – a stable and inexpensive material with prices ranging from $30 to $50/ton – as a medium to store excess wind and solar power. The research team developed a thermal energy storage...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Using Hot Sand To Store Energy

As communities, cities, and states develop ambitious energy efficiency and decarbonization goals, energy storage is an increasingly critical component of our energy economy. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind are changing how we power our buildings, industries, and grid; however, they are intermittent ― we need continuous power even after the sun sets or the wind dies down. As such, energy storage is critical to ensuring continuous power and allows energy producers to take full advantage during times of overgeneration on sunny (or windy) days.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Work begins on 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery in China

Vanadium redox battery provider VRB Energy, which is majority-owned by Canada-based metals exploration company High Power Exploration Inc (HPX), has begun construction on a 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery in Xiangyang, in China's Hubei province. The storage project is being deployed at the Automobile Industrial Park of the Xiangyang...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Uzbekistan flicks switch on 100 MW Nur Navoi solar plant

The government of Uzbekistan has inaugurated a solar plant described as the nation's first utility scale facility and first ‘privately-financed' independent power producer – although it was developed by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund-owned clean energy firm Masdar. A press release issued on Friday to announce an opening ceremony attended...
Energy Industrymining.com

Eskom considers $7.2 billion in wind and solar investment by 2030

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which supplies almost all South Africa’s electricity from coal-fired power plants, is considering spending 106 billion rand ($7.2 billion) on wind and solar energy by 2030. The investment plan, which Eskom could carry out by itself or in partnerships, is the most detailed demonstration yet of...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian energy retailer, Japanese oil refiner team up on green hydrogen

Australian utility Origin Energy and Japanese energy giant Eneos have revealed that they will jointly explore the feasibility of producing green hydrogen made with wind and solar energy in the Australian state of Queensland. They will also look at establishing a supply chain, including the possibility of exporting green hydrogen from Australia to Japan.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Serbia introduces net metering, rebate scheme for rooftop PV

The Serbian minister of mining and energy, Zorana Mihajlovic, has announced that the first public call for the country's rebate program for rooftop PV will be launched on September 3. The rebates will cover up to 50% of the costs for installing and deploying a PV system and are intended...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

The Bitcoin Hashrate "V-Shape" Recovery

​The Bitcoin network's one-month implied hashrate saw almost four months of steady increases since the beginning of 2021, topping at 166 exahashes per second (EH/s) in April. Throughout that month and the next, it lateralized but started dropping sharply as June began. By July 1, the Bitcoin network hashrate had fallen by nearly 30%, bottoming later that month at around 95 EH/s. But since then, hashrate has been recovering quickly, increasing by over 30% in about 30 days and setting a V-shape recovery in motion.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

3 emerging technologies that will give renewable energy a boost

The U.S. Department of Energy has predicted that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing U.S. energy source through 2050. While the cost of creating renewable energy has lowered in recent decades, it's still relatively expensive to store energy; which is important since renewable sources are often weather-dependent. A researcher at...
Piedmont, SDdrgnews.com

GenPro Energy Solutions Recognized as ﻿Top U.S. Solar Installation Company

A South Dakota company has made the Top Solar Contractors list in the U.S. by Solar Power World. GenPro Energy Solutions, headquartered in Piedmont, SD, ranked in the top 26 in the country for total solar plus storage installed, up from their spot at 93 in 2020. The company reached the milestone despite several challenges in 2020, including worker shortages and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top ranking, GenPro Energy Solutions, the only South Dakota company to make this list, ranked 195 overall with over 5000 Kilowatts of solar energy installed in 2020. GenPro has ranked in the top companies for eight of the eleven lists compiled by Solar Power World with over 29,000 Kilowatts installed since the company’s founding in 2003.
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

China is looking to build ginormous miles-wide 'megastructures' in space including solar power plants, tourism complexes, gas stations and even a facility to mine ASTEROIDS

China is planning to build miles-wide 'megastructures' in orbit, including solar power plants, tourism complexes, gas stations and even asteroid mining facilities. The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) announced a new five-year plan, directing researchers to develop technologies and techniques. The structures will require lightweight materials to allow...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Togolese airpost launches tender for 1.8 MW solar park

The Lomé-Tokoin International Airport in Lomé, the capital of Togo, has launched a tender for the construction of a 1.82 MW solar power plant on its premises. The self-consumption project has an estimated cost of around $2.4 million. Interested developers will have time until October 8 to submit their offers.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Sakuri Mine Solar Microgrid Project, Egypt

The Sakuri Mine Solar Microgrid Project is a smart grid project being developed in Sukari Mine, Red Sea, Egypt. It is a microgrid renewable integration project. The Sakuri Mine Solar Microgrid Project is currently under construction and will use smart grid technology. The project has a rated capacity of 36MW.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Solar + storage provider unveils new financing structure for C&I, community solar projects

Solar PV module manufacturer and energy storage provider Q Cells has unveiled a new financing structure to boost value in C&I and community solar projects. The company announced an investment into a solar + storage portfolio developed by Amped Solutions through its new ‘Grid Equity’ financing structure. Under the framework, Q Cells will provide capital investment in exchange for the rights to future grid services revenue expected to be generated by the portfolio in California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy