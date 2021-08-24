Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavericks' Nate Hinton: Two-way deal renewed

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

The Mavericks re-signed Hinton to a one-year, two-way contract Aug. 3. Hinton will stick around with Dallas on a two-way deal for the second straight season after he appeared in 21 games at the NBA level as a rookie in 2020-21, averaging 2.0 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 4.4 minutes per contest. He's not expected to see a major uptick in playing time with Dallas in his second season, and he'll most likely see the majority of his opportunities with the G League's Texas Legends during the upcoming campaign.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Hinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Dallas#The G League#Texas Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Bullock Criticizes Knicks After Signing With Mavs: "I See The Mavericks As A Team That’s Taking That Next Step To Be In The Postseason.’’

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Reggie Bullock. From his sister's death to struggling with injuries, his tenure with the New York Knicks wasn't exactly memorable. But Bullock was pretty solid when he had the chance to play for Tom Thibodeau's team. He was a great three-point shooter and his perimeter defender came in handy more often than not.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Coach Kidd Gives Update On Porzingis

DALLAS - After coming up empty in their pursuit of a secondary scorer to pair with Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks will once again rely strongly on Kristaps Porzingis. The 2021-22 season could be a pivotal factor in deciding Porzingis' future with the Mavericks. He had a respectable regular season, but his performance declined against a bad matchup in the LA Clippers.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Bounce Back? Dillon Brooks Trade? Mavs Sign 3 Players

Dallas Mavericks, Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Jason Kidd, National Basketball Association, Latvia, Harrison Graham, Aaron Brooks. Dallas Mavericks rumors are buzzing following Jason Kidd’s visit with Kristaps Porzingis. Kidd and Mavs head trainer Casey Smith met with KP in Latvia and Kidd says Porzingis is “in a good place, physically and mentally.” Porzingis is healthy and working out this offseason for the first time since joining the Mavericks. Will KP have a bounce back year during the 2021-22 NBA season? Chat Sports host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Mavericks rumors & news. Subscribe to Dallas Mavericks Today on YouTube for the latest Mavs news, rumors & much more coverage: http://www.youtube.com/mavstv?sub_con... Dillon Brooks trade rumors have gotten some steam as reports have surfaced that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade him for the right price.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Luka in NBA Finals? Kidd Reveals Mavs Blueprint

DALLAS - With Luka Doncic having solidified himself as one of the NBA's elite players, the Dallas Mavericks must do their part to capitalize and contend for a championship. There is plenty of work that needs to be done for a franchise to go from consecutive first-round playoff exits to taking the leap toward breaking through for an NBA Finals appearance.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Mavs Trade Is Centered Around Marvin Bagley III

Finding ways to get better this NBA offseason and potentially add another high-level talent to pair with Luka Doncic was the main goal of the Dallas Mavericks, yet they really did not improve too much in terms of overall roster talent. Dallas struck out on going after guys like Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and as a result, they settled with re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and they brought in wing Reggie Bullock.
NBAksl.com

A breakdown of the Utah Jazz's 2021-22 schedule

Fans react as the Utah Jazz score on the LA Clippers during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Friday marked another milestone toward normalcy for the NBA. Following a pandemic-shortened season, the league announced a full 82-game schedule that begins and ends during the normal windows.
NBAPosted by
defpen

Dallas Mavericks Addressed Two Needs with Two Signings

It’s not NBA free agency without the Dallas Mavericks whiffing on a star signing. Every season, post-2011, features Mark Cuban blowing smoke up the fanbase about the prospects of Dallas securing a star-level player in free agency. Although this year was no different in regards to missing on first-on-the-list free agents, the typical stubbornness of the past front didn’t leak over into the new regime.
NBAMavs Moneyball

Nate Hinton reflects on his time at Summer League and looks toward the future

The Dallas Mavericks recently wrapped their 2021 NBA Summer League experience. While their stay in Las Vegas didn’t net them many wins—they won their final game against the Miami Heat, bringing their record to 1-4—it was an opportunity for some young players to get back in the gym and get some game reps.
NBAMavs Moneyball

Breaking down the first two months of the Dallas Mavericks’ 2021-22 schedule

The NBA season doesn’t tip off until October 19th, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about the Dallas Mavericks’ schedule. The NBA is back to 82 games this season. That’s a long, grinding marathon of a schedule, so instead of breaking down the whole thing, let’s take a look at the first two months of games.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Hardaway Reveals 'Special' Reason For Return to Mavs

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks managed to keep veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in town after he signed a four-year, $74 million contract in free agency. After surpassing the 20-point mark in four of his seven appearances in the Mavericks' first-round playoff matchup with the LA Clippers, there was much speculation about the type of money Hardaway Jr. would command in free agency.
NBAthecomeback.com

The Celtics, Trail Blazers, and Mavericks are the NBA’s swing teams

It’s a quiet time in the NBA offseason, with free agency settled and the trade market on pause. That means it’s a good time to evaluate how teams did in the offseason and how they might stack up before the season. Let’s evaluate a few mid-tier contenders — teams that...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Focused On Marc Gasol To Charlotte

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy this NBA offseason after being eliminated in the first round last year. They were hit hard by injuries to key stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which ended their postseason run early. This time around, they aim for things to be different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy