Mavericks' Nate Hinton: Two-way deal renewed
The Mavericks re-signed Hinton to a one-year, two-way contract Aug. 3. Hinton will stick around with Dallas on a two-way deal for the second straight season after he appeared in 21 games at the NBA level as a rookie in 2020-21, averaging 2.0 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 4.4 minutes per contest. He's not expected to see a major uptick in playing time with Dallas in his second season, and he'll most likely see the majority of his opportunities with the G League's Texas Legends during the upcoming campaign.www.cbssports.com
