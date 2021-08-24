Mom brings gun to local school after son involved in alleged fight, records show

Brandi Baker A woman is behind bars after bringing a gun to her child’s high school, police said. (SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after bringing a gun to her child’s high school, records say.

Brandi Baker, 36, was charged with carrying a weapon on school property over the weekend.

On Aug. 17, Memphis Police responded to the 3900 block of Voltaire to Raleigh Egypt High School just before 11 a.m. for an armed party.

Officers were told that Baker was on the property armed with a handgun, an affidavit said.

Baker came to the school upset because her son was involved in a fight with another student at the high school.

According to court documents, staff said Baker pulled the handgun from her waistband and waved it in the air.

On Aug. 19, officers conducted a follow-up investigation and went to Raleigh Egypt High School.

While speaking with school personnel, Baker was positively identified in a six-person photo lineup as the person responsible for waving a weapon in her possession on school property, court documents show.

Baker is currently out on bond and is due again in court on Oct. 1.

