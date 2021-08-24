Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Easy Cherry Vinaigrette Recipe: This Cherry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Recipe Is the Ultimate Summer Sauce

By 208 Tips
Posted by 
30Seconds
30Seconds
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This sweet-yet-tart cherry vinaigrette salad dressing recipe is so delicious on crisp summer salads and spectacular with grilled foods. This salad dressing thickens over time, so add a touch of warm water to reconstitute. This delicious summer sauce keeps up to a week refrigerated in an air-tight container. Enjoy the ultimate flavor of summer, cherries, in a refreshing new way!

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Salad#Cherry#Vinaigrette#Food Drink#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Butterfinger Cheesecake Bars Recipe

These cheesecake bars have a flavorful graham crust, a rich cream cheese layer, and Butterfinger chunks in every sweet bite. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil and lightly grease. Set aside. Pulse graham cracker sheets in a food processor until crumbly. Place...
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Cream Cheese Spinach Chicken Pasta

Creamy Spinach Chicken Pasta – This cream cheese spinach chicken pasta recipe comes together quickly and summarizes what “total comfort food dinner” really means. Made with farfalle pasta, rotisserie or leftover chicken, spinach, spices, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan, you can make this incredible chicken pasta dinner in less than 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Rohnert Park, CAsonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Creamy Egg Salad (Without Mayo)

Egg salad makes a quick and easy high-protein lunch, but it's not always the best option due to the addition of mayonnaise. While the condiment adds a dose of creaminess, it also adds plenty of calories, too. Thankfully, there's another great option for giving egg salad its signature creamy texture without using mayo: Greek yogurt.
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Recipesdraxe.com

Cucumber Tomato Salad Recipe

I call this the Summer Farmers’ Market Salad, as this recipe only requires a few ingredients that are usually abundant this time of year: cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and fresh herbs. Coupled with a classic vinaigrette that incorporates that red onion, this is probably the most delicious yet simple salads one can make.
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
RecipesLaredo Morning Times

Watermelon and cucumber salad is as refreshing as it is easy to make

This salad is a quadruple-threat of refreshment, with each of its four main elements offering a unique layer of quenching flavor. At its base are two cooling food A-listers: chunks of juicy watermelon and crunchy cucumber. They are brought together in a lime and olive oil dressing that's spiked with another refreshing ingredient: freshly grated ginger. Ginger's enlivening zing counterbalances the watermelon's sweetness and bridges it to the more savory cucumber, while torn mint leaves, tossed in at the end, add a fourth layer of cool freshness.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Victoria’s Lemon Meringue Pie – Easy Italian Recipe

Torta meringata al limone di Victoria, or Victoria’s lemon meringue pie is my version based on the recipe of my grandma Angella. Am really not a fan of baking so in this recipe I tried to avoid it as much as I can. I hope you’ll like it! My husband loves It and that was actually the motivation to share it with you. Here is the recipe:

Comments / 0

Community Policy