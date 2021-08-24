Easy Cherry Vinaigrette Recipe: This Cherry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Recipe Is the Ultimate Summer Sauce

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.