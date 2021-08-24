Cancel
Grady InternViews: Sara Camuso

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part of a series where we ask Grady College students to describe their summer internship experience. Briefly describe your internship and responsibilities. I work in the Corporate Communications office for Georgia Ports Authority so every day can look a little different from the next! I have been able to sit in on meetings to discuss event planning, take and edit photos out on the terminals, and I am currently writing two stories that will be featured in their annual employee magazine, “Great People in Action.” What I am most proud of is that I created a tagline for merchandise that will be distributed to employees soon!

