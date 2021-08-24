With Parking Enforcement Returning, City Provides Details On Impound Lots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With parking enforcement returning, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday vehicles will be taken to either the Fallsway or Pulaski Highway impound lots.

Following a suspension of traffic enforcement due to the pandemic, the city is again enforcing peak-hour parking, 48-hour parking, unpaid tickets and traffic investigations.

The city’s main impound lot is at 6700 Pulaski Highway, and there’s a second lot at 410 Fallsway.

Motorists are encouraged to call 410-545-3417 or 410-396-1878 to determine which lot has their vehicle.