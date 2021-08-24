Cancel
Chesco Health to do mosquito spraying in parts of Phoenixville, Schuylkill, Aug. 25

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chester County Health Department will conduct a mosquito control treatment spray in portions of Phoenixville Borough and Schuylkill Township on Wednesday, August 25th from 7:30 pm to 11:00 pm. The need to conduct the control treatment follows confirmation of multiple mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in the area. The rain date is Thursday, August 26th from 7:30pm to 11:00pm.

