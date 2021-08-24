Cancel
Environment

KOAA Survey: How do you try to conserve water?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
For your KOAA Survey today, we want to know how you try to conserve water?

Water at Dawn/Dusk: 53%
Xeriscaping: 16%
Limit Use in Home: 17%
Not Conserving: 13%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Southern Colorado has been hovering around record-setting heat lately. Also, August has been a particularly dry month for the region. Naturally, this has increased the region's wildfire threat. Emergency workers might need this water to help fight these potential flames.

Additionally, the dry weather has added to Southern Colorado's history of scarce water . And, conserving water won't just help Southern Colorado. It can be used to supplement other areas around the Colorado River Basin and western states, like California, that are experiencing lengthy droughts.
