Ruth’s Chris Steak House Coming to Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino

He’s definitely got personality, and he’s definitely the definition of host with the most. Meet Todd Skier, operations manager for Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino. Skier was born and raised in New York. “I’m from the motherland, Brooklyn,” he says, with an instantly recognizable accent. He’s spent nearly four decades in the food and beverage and culinary industries—everything from running corporate chain restaurants and owning his own establishments to studying pastry making and cooking, and being a captain at fine dining restaurants. He’s plied his trade from New York to Florida, landing in Las Vegas in 2004 where’s he’s worked at properties including Rio, Palms and Tropicana Las Vegas. He joined The D in 2014 and worked as a beverage manager for both The D and sister property Golden Gate. When word got out about third sister property Circa being built and specifically Legacy Club, Skier knew that was his next move.