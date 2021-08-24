Cancel
Lifestyle

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Coming to Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino

By R.J. King
dbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth’s Chris Steak House, which operates three restaurants in Michigan, is bringing its American steak house to the Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mount Pleasant. The restaurant will become the signature steakhouse for the resort. The restaurant enterprise, which is part of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. in Winter Park,...

