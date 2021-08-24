Olivia Rodrigo Made Sure We Saw Britney Spears's Roberto Cavalli Dress (Baby) One More Time

Britney Spears has been making headlines over the past couple of months as she fights for her freedom in court. Back on June 23, the pop star, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her father, Jamie Spears, and her management team, have been abusing her, according to transcripts published by CNN. On July 14, Britney made another virtual court appearance in which she reiterated her desire to remove her father from control, according to Reuters. "Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy," she said.