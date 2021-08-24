Olivia Rodrigo Made Sure We Saw Britney Spears's Roberto Cavalli Dress (Baby) One More Time
Olivia Rodrigo's "Brutal" music video incorporates designers old and new, but all are in fitting with her signature Y2K style that Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo have helped her fine-tune over the past year. Rodrigo tapped Petra Collins, who also directed "Good 4 U", for the project, and Collins enlisted collaborator Ron Hartleben to curate outfits for the rest of the supporting cast. They happen to wear tutus by Capezio in scene one, where we see Rodrigo sporting Britney Spears's exact Roberto Cavalli minidress from the 2003 American Music Awards.www.popsugar.com
