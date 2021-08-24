Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Olivia Rodrigo Made Sure We Saw Britney Spears's Roberto Cavalli Dress (Baby) One More Time

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo's "Brutal" music video incorporates designers old and new, but all are in fitting with her signature Y2K style that Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo have helped her fine-tune over the past year. Rodrigo tapped Petra Collins, who also directed "Good 4 U", for the project, and Collins enlisted collaborator Ron Hartleben to curate outfits for the rest of the supporting cast. They happen to wear tutus by Capezio in scene one, where we see Rodrigo sporting Britney Spears's exact Roberto Cavalli minidress from the 2003 American Music Awards.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Petra Collins
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt highlights her baby bump in the most amazing way

Jennifer Love Hewitt has had the most uplifting pregnancy you could think of, constantly giving fans a dose of positivity on social media and frequently sharing the highs and lows of the process. She recently shared another moment she had with baby number three as they showed off their best...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Gabby Sidibe & Fiancé Brandon Frankel Share PDA Moment While She Slays in Blue Floral Dress in Pic

Gabby Sidibe and her fiancé Brandon Frankel looked even more in love after getting engaged. The beautiful couple was seen displaying some affection in a recent snap. Gabby Sidibe is an acclaimed actress who started her acting career in the hit 2009 movie "Precious." Recently, her fiancé Brandon Frankel shared a photo of himself and the star looking more loved-up than ever.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

How Much Is Britney Spears Worth?

Britney Spears is one of the most recognizable stars in America. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has been a mainstay in pop culture since 1998, but dips in her career — paired with more than a decade under a conservatorship — has prompted questions about the Princess of Pop’s net worth.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa stuns in a curve-hugging dress we want too

Kelly Ripa is the queen of closet staples, and she proved that further when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress. The fashionista dazzled in the navy blue number as she chatted with her cohost Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics, and paired it with a gold statement necklace.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Are Dressed to Impress for Private Helicopter Trip

Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
Los Angeles, CAnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Britney Spears Is Under Investigation

Britney Spears has been making headlines over the past couple of months as she fights for her freedom in court. Back on June 23, the pop star, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her father, Jamie Spears, and her management team, have been abusing her, according to transcripts published by CNN. On July 14, Britney made another virtual court appearance in which she reiterated her desire to remove her father from control, according to Reuters. "Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy," she said.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

2 Tiny Buttons Are All That's Keeping Bella Hadid's Sheer '90s-style Top Together

We're highly suspicious that Bella Hadid is secretly the owner of a time machine after seeing her latest outfit on Instagram. Short of slipping on a pair of jelly sandals and accessorizing with a Lisa Frank phone case, Bella sent us straight back to the '90s in a midriff-baring Susamusa button-up and a floral mesh midi skirt with a ruffled hem. "A sweet dinner to celebrate our last job of the season before a few weeks off for summer!" Bella captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing in front of an artsy wall in New York City's East Village, looking like the lead singer of a '90s rock band.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Fans Will Be Floored When They See the Pop Star's Super Tall Platform Boots

Lady Gaga continued to sport the highest of heels yesterday when she was photographed in New York City wearing Pleaser Shoes’ 8-inch white platform boots. The singer wore a sporty outfit overall, pairing a pastel blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top with the brand’s matching high-waisted bike shorts. She accessorized with Dita sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, and a white Mark Cross micro bag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy