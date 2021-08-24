Cancel
This Scary Childhood Game Will Actually Unlock a New ‘Candyman’ Trailer

By Blake Harper
A marketing tactic for the upcoming film, Candyman, is daring fans to say the titular boogeyman’s name into their phone’s microphone five times to see a trailer for the highly-anticipated film. It turns out that, despite the brilliant marketing tactic, the internet is mostly RSVP’ing “Absolutely not,” to the invitation because messing with ghosts is nobody’s idea of a good time. And honestly, fair!

