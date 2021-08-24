Roost Apartment/Hotel coming to historic Book Tower in Downtown Detroit

A new extended-stay hotel is expected to come to Downtown Detroit next year in the iconic Book Tower.

Bedrock Detroit announced that ROOST Apartment Hotel will be Detroit's first high-design extended stay concept.

Inside, there will be 118 studio, one and two-bedroom ROOST extended stay apartments across four floors.

The Book Tower has been undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen in late 2022 with a mix of retail, office and residential space.

“As Detroit continues to grow as a place where people want to live, work and play, the ROOST Apartment Hotel will offer a completely new hospitality option for those who may be relocating to the City, but also for those who just want to enjoy a few nights downtown,” Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner said in a release. “As a recent transplant to the City of Detroit myself, I recognize first-hand how important it is to feel at home in a new place and I am excited for all those who will experience their first taste of downtown living at ROOST in one of Detroit’s historic architectural icons.”

The ROOST concept brings apartment-style living and a boutique hotel concept and will include full-sized kitchens, appliances and much more in the fully furnished apartment.

The plan is to also have two restaurants, a lobby bar and lounge and a bakery that will open at a later date.

“We are thrilled to be working with Bedrock on their incredible undertaking to bring The Book Tower back to its former glory, and are even more excited to be part of the neighborhood/city transformations that are taking place outside its doors,” said Randall Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co., which operates ROOST. “With this new location of ROOST, whether guests are staying with us for a few days or a few months, we will be able to offer the opportunity to experience living in an incredible historic building with all the luxuries, amenities and services of modern living.”

Bedrock took over the Book Toward in 2015 and the plan is to add an additional 229 residential units, 85,000 square feet of retail and office space, and a rooftop event space.