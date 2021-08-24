Inaugural Troubadour Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Pat Green, Josh Abbott, & A TON Of Texas BBQ

Is this Heaven?

Tell me what’s better than Texas country music, and good ol’ Texas BBQ… COMBINED.

And when the list of performances includes some Texas country legends, you know you’re in for something serious.

The inaugural Troubadour Festival is slated for November 6th at Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas, and the lineup is out of this world, including the likes of Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, Stoney Larue, Cody Canada & The Departed, and Kyle Nix & The 38s.

Not to mention, just about every top BBQ joint in the state of Texas will be at the festival, serving up the best BBQ, brisket, ribs, etc. known to man. Actually, 42, to be exact.

Once again, why do I have to live so damn far away from Texas? This is my dream festival right here.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM CST… getcha some.