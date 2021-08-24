How Hourglass real estate, '80s music and corporate clients help grow Orlando plant shop Gift Guru

Randy Richmond started his first small business when he was 13 years old after convincing his mother to buy him disc jockey equipment. By 14, he won his first gig with a popular nightclub in Athens, Ohio, which never checked the age of the tall Richmond who "kind of" had a mustache, he said. The business quickly took off and, in the next year, Richmond bought his own Corvette and made his sister drive him since he was too young to get a driver's license.