Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

GuideWell to Acquire Triple-S Management in Combination Designed to Drive Health Care Affordability and Improve Health Outcomes in Florida and Puerto Rico

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 8 days ago

Builds on Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans’ Complementary Strengths and Shared Commitment to Help People and Communities Achieve Better Health and to Lead in the Transformation of Health Care. Accelerates the Launch of Best-in-Class Culturally Relevant Offerings in Florida and Puerto Rico. Increases Scale and Resources, Strengthens Market Position...

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Managed Care#Blue Cross#Nyse#Gts#Managementcommon#Triple S Management#The Triple S Management#Medicare Advantage#P C#Transaction#Puerto Rican#Hispanic#Florida Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Florida StateHartford Business

Florida company acquires Women’s Health USA of Avon

Avon-based Women’s Health USA, a provider of practice management services for women’s health groups, is under new ownership. The company was acquired by Unified Women’s Healthcare of Boca Raton, Florida, a practice management platform specializing in OBGYN, reproductive health care and maternity care management services. Financial details of the transaction...
Health Servicessouthfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA East Florida Announces Partnership with Cigna to Offer Affordable Healthcare Services to 40,000 Medicare Members in Miami-Dade

Leon Medical Center Health Plan members now have access to HCA’s hospitals. medical practices, emergency services, and ambulatory surgery clinics in Miami-Dade County. AUGUST 26, 2021– HCA East Florida, part of HCA Healthcare, is excited to announce its partnership with Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, part of Cigna, to provide comprehensive healthcare services to 40,000 members. Cigna’s Medicare Advantage beneficiaries now have full access to HCA Healthcare’s Miami-Dade primary and specialty care practices, surgical clinics, and hospitals which include Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, Kendall Regional Medical Center, and Mercy Hospital.
Health Servicescalleochonews.com

Steward Health Care Acquired Five South Florida Hospitals

Steward Health Care to provide Physician-Led Care to the Community. Steward Health Care System, LLC (Steward) made a huge expansion recently with its acquisition of five hospitals in South Florida from Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC). The hospitals that are now the newest members of Steward Health are North Shore Medical Center, Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade County, and Florida Medical Center in Broward County.
Jacksonville, FLusf.edu

Florida Blue’s Parent Acquiring Puerto Rico Blue Cross Plan In Deal Valued At $900M

GuideWell expects to close on the deal in the first half of 2022 by acquiring all outstanding shares of Triple-S Management common stock for $36 per share in cash. Jacksonville-based GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp., the parent company of Florida Blue, announced Tuesday it is acquiring the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan of Puerto Rico called Triple-S Management for $900 million in equity value.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

GuideWell furthers regional foothold with $900M Triple-S Management acquisition

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, the parent company of Florida Blue, is acquiring San Juan, Puerto Rico-based Triple-S Management in an effort to further secure its foothold in Florida and Puerto Rico. The Aug. 24 announcement pinned the acquisition at $900 million. It will also feature collaboration between Florida Blue and...
Agricultureocj.com

USDA seeks to designate of Puerto Rico/U.S. Virgin Islands as ASF protection zone

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its intent to designate Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as a “protection zone,” a World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) designation that allows the United States to maintain its current animal health status should there be a detection of African swine fever (ASF) or other foreign animal disease on the island territories. The USDA will work to gain OIE acceptance of this designation to maintain U.S. pork export continuity should Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands have an animal test positive for African swine fever in the future. The United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, remain free of African swine fever, a swine-only disease with no human health implications. There is no commercial pork trade from Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the United States mainland.
Public Healthsouthfloridahospitalnews.com

FCC ANNOUNCES NEW COVID-19 TELEHEALTH PROGRAM AWARDS TOTALING NEARLY $42 MILLION TO HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS IN EVERY STATE AND TERRITORY

August 26, 2021—The Federal Communications Commission today approved an initial set of 62 applications for funding commitments totaling $41.98 million for Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Health care providers in each state, territory, and the District of Columbia, including those previously unfunded in Round 1, will use this funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program supports the efforts of health care providers to continue serving their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
StocksStreet.Com

Triple-S Stock Jumps on $36-Share, $900M GuideWell Takeover Bid

Triple-S Management (GTS) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after GuideWell Mutual Holding definitively agreed to buy the health-care-services company for roughly $900 million. Shares of Triple-S Management, San Juan, Puerto Rico, at last check were 45% higher at $35.01. They touched a 52-week low $17.32 in mid-September. Under the...
Florida StateU.S. Geological Survey

Hurricanes increase future flood risk in Puerto Rico and Florida, 2

The significant flood risk consequences of damage to coral reefs from Hurricanes Irma and Maria clarify why the defense benefits from this natural infrastructure should be recovered, repaired and restored. Coral reefs provide a significant first line of coastal defense from storms and hurricanes by serving as offshore submerged breakwaters....
RetailPosted by
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
IndustryEntrepreneur

A Record-Breaking 44 Container Ships are Stuck Off the Coast of California

This story originally appeared on Business Insider. Forty-four freight ships are stuck awaiting entry into California's two largest ports, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Exchange of Southern California reported on Saturday. The queue is a result of the labor shortage, COVID-19-related disruptions,...
ScienceScientist

Immunologist Thomas Hodge Dies of COVID-19 at 69

Immunologist and virologist Thomas Hodge III died on July 31 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 69. According to The Washington Post, Hodge was medically ineligible to be vaccinated against the disease. Born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia, Hodge graduated from Emory University in nearby Atlanta in 1974, where...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
IndustryPosted by
News Talk 1490

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. News broke Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service has widespread issues with wage theft. Many Black people have a family member or friend who has worked for the post office. The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic opportunity for Black workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy